UAE to buy more airborne surveillance systems from Saab

FILE PHOTO: The Saab Technologies logo is displayed during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Saab has received a contract to sell two of its airborne surveillance systems, GlobalEye, to The United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a deal worth around $1 billion, the company said on Monday.

The contract is for the period 2020-2025 and is an amendment to the original contract, signed in 2015.

“We are proud that the United Arab Emirates continues to show great trust in Saab...it shows that Saab remains on the cutting edge regarding advanced technology,” Saab CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

Saab said that contract was signed on December 30, meaning it would be included in order bookings for the fourth quarter.

UAE said at the 2019 Dubai Airshow that it intended to buy additional systems from Saab.