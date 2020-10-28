UAE to launch second Emirati-built satellite in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is developing a satellite dubbed MBZ-Sat intended to deliver high-resolution imagery, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to develop scientific and technological capabilities.

It will be the second Emirati satellite to be fully developed and built by a team of Emirati engineers following the KhalifaSat, which launched in 2018.

The satellite development is taking place at Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. MBZ-Sat is expected to be launched in 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed said it would be the region’s most advanced civilian satellite in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery but gave no further detail.

In July, the UAE launched the first Arab mission to Mars, the Hope Probe. The UAE first announced plans for the Mars mission in 2014 and launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to help develop local expertise.