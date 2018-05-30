FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:57 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

UAE’s Al Yah-3 satellite ready to launch commercial services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates satellite operator Yahsat on Wednesday said its third satellite Al Yah-3 had completed its in-orbit testing and was ready to launch commercial services.

The satellite will expand Yahsat’s Ka-band coverage to 19 additional markets across Africa, covering 60 percent of the population, a statement from the company said.

It also marks Yahsat’s debut in Brazil where 95 percent of the population will have access to its satellite services.

“We are now focusing on the commercial launch of our services using Al Yah-3 over the coming weeks,” Masood Sharif Mahmood, chief executive of Yahsat said.

Al Yah-3, an all Ka-band satellite was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket by Arianespace in January this year.

Yahsat is owned by Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Jane Merriman

