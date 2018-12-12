Financials
December 12, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia using digital currency for settlements

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have started using fintech for cross-border settlements, including a digital currency which they jointly developed for that purpose, the UAE’s central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Mubarak Rashed al-Mansouri, speaking at a financial technology conference in Abu Dhabi, also said the UAE central bank was working on a strategic plan to develop fintech which would be supported by a legislative and regulatory framework. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

