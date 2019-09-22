Dubai airports says two flights diverted due to suspected drone activity

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Two flights were diverted from Dubai International airport on Sunday due to suspected drone activity, a Dubai Airports spokesman said.

“Flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) from 12:36 hrs to 12:51 hours UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity resulting in the diversion of two flights,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell, Maha El Dahan and Hadeel El Sayegh Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)