November 20, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in 3 hours

UAE's Senaat hires banks for planned sukuk -document

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ General Holding Corp PJSC (Senaat) has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in Europe, Asia and the Middle East starting on Thursday, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Senaat has mandated Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners, it said.

The industrial group is planning a 5- to 7-year tenor fixed-rate U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured sukuk under their $3 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely

