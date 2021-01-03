UAE's SNOC announces start of gas production at Mahani field in Sharjah

CAIRO (Reuters) - UAE’s Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and partner ENI announced on Sunday the start of gas production at the recently discovered Mahani field in Sharjah, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

SNOC and Italian energy giant Eni announced the discovery of Mahani last year, a new find of natural gas andcondensate onshore in Sharjah, and the first in the emiratesince the early 1980s.

Production would start at the Mahani-1 gas well in the Mahani field in Area-B in Sharjah, WAM reported.

“The announcement comes within one year of the discovery of gas in the Mahani field, which represents the first new onshore discovery in Sharjah in 37 years,” it said.

Last March, SNOC said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic would delay the startup of production at its Mahani gas exploration project by up to two months.