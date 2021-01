DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dubai-headquartered shipping company United Arab Chemical Carriers has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by United Overseas Group, the two companies said on Thursday.

The transaction will be structured as a reverse triangular merger and expected to close in the first quarter, they said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Writing by Alexander Cornwell. Ediitng by Mark POtter)