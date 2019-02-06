DXB Entertainments says Six flags Dubai put on hold over finance

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - DXB Entertainments PJSC said on Wednesday that the Six Flags theme park project in Dubai cannot proceed as a syndicated finance facility is no longer available.

DXB Entertainment said the decision came after its board mandated a strategic review of its future development plans and capital deployment.

“In the intervening period, actions, including formal notification by Six Flags, resulted in funders’ concerns being raised specifically in relation to the revised projections for the Six Flags Dubai Project,” the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Alexander Smith)