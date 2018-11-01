UAE's ENOC to shut condensate splitter for a month in Nov -sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has scheduled month-long maintenance for November at its 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate splitter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), industry sources said on Thursday.

The planned maintenance will include the integration of a new crude distillation unit (CDU) pipeline that is expected to come onstream late next year, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. ENOC did not immediately reply to an email from Reuters on the matter.

The maintenance comes as companies including ENOC and South Korea’s Hanwha Total are grappling with feedstock condensate supply tightness due to sanctions against Iran which will take effect this month.

ENOC had chartered at least one vessel to store jet fuel to ensure supply to airlines in Dubai, sources told Reuters last month.

It also has onshore tanks to store refined oil products, including gasoline and feedstock.

Separately, ENOC last month announced that it would be constructing a jet fuel pipeline that can carry 2,000 cubic metres of the aviation fuel per hour to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The 16.2-km (10-mile) jet fuel pipeline is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2020, it said on its website:

