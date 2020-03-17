Financials
March 17, 2020 / 5:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

UAE sets new limit of 5% for stocks' daily drops as of Wednesday - WAM

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Shares in the United Arab Emirates stock exchanges will be allowed to drop a daily maximum of 5% as of Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

It cited a decision by the UAE’s Minister Of Economy And Chairman Of The Securities And Commodities Authority (SCA) Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri as saying the stock market could increase the limit to 7% for select stocks based on criteria that need to be approved by the SCA. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

