Abu Dhabi's Senaat sees potential for a bond next year -CEO

ABU DHABI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Senaat, a state-owned investor in the emirate’s industrial sector, sees potential for it to issue a bond next year, its chief executive said on Sunday.

The company last month issued $300 million in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

“Yes there is potential [for 2019]. We wanted to test the market and the response was very good” Jamal al-Dhaheri told reporters.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold

