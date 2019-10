DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sharjah, the third-largest emirate of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing a 10-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at around 185 basis points over midswaps, a document showed.

HSBC is coordinating the transaction, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

The bonds are expected to be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million.