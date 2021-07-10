Dubai's ruler launches with big tech companies a national programme for coders

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Saturday launched a national programme for coders that aims to establish 1,000 tech companies and increase start-up investments from 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) to 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion).

The programme, which is in cooperation with Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, and Facebook, is aimed at training 100,000 coders and establish tech companies that will go global.

“The new programme represents a new step towards establishing our digital economy. The world is rapidly changing and the fast-growing digital economy will create new types of jobs,” he said on Twitter.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)