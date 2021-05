FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Dubai from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai plans to make public transport in the emirate emissions-free by 2050, the government’s media office said on Monday.

Dubai announced in 2015 a “Clean Energy Strategy” to produce 75 percent of its energy requirements from renewable resources by 2050.