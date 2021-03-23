Logistics firm Tristar plans to list on Dubai Financial Market exchange

DUBAI (Reuters) - Logistics firm Tristar said on Tuesday that it intends to go public and list on the Dubai Financial Market exchange.

The Dubai-based company is offering up to 24% of shares to investors, that will comprise new shares and shares held by existing shareholders, it said in a statement.

Tristar, a liquid logistics provider catering to the needs of the petroleum and chemical industries, expects to receive between $120 million and $160 million of proceeds from the sale, it said.

Tristar, whose customers include Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Total, DOW, and Emirates National Oil Company, is co-owned by Kuwait’s Agility, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and the company’s Chief Executive Officer and founder Eugene Mayne.

The company’s initial public offering would be the biggest IPO on the Dubai bourse since Emaar Development offering in 2017.