UAE's Finablr to list on London Stock Exchange

April 16 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company Finablr plans to proceed with an initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, a week after the company revealed that it was considering one.

Finablr, whose brands include UAE Exchange, Travelex Holdings and Xpress Money, said on Tuesday the final offer price will be determined following a book-building process, with admission currently expected in May. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)