UAE's Mubadala, EGA & Dubal Holding to develop water & power plant in Dubai

ABU DHABI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Mubadala Investment Co and Dubal Holding on Tuesday announced plans to develop a power and water desalination plant at EGA’s smelter in Jebel Ali in Dubai.

The 25-year agreement is worth more than 1 billion dirhams ($272.5 million), the companies said in a joint statement.

The joint venture will install a combined cycle power facility at EGA’s Jebel Ali site capable of generating over 600 megawatts of electricity. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Saeed Azhar)