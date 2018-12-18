Financials
December 18, 2018 / 7:14 AM / in 3 hours

UAE's Mubadala, EGA & Dubal Holding to develop water & power plant in Dubai

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Mubadala Investment Co and Dubal Holding on Tuesday announced plans to develop a power and water desalination plant at EGA’s smelter in Jebel Ali in Dubai.

The 25-year agreement is worth more than 1 billion dirhams ($272.5 million), the companies said in a joint statement.

The joint venture will install a combined cycle power facility at EGA’s Jebel Ali site capable of generating over 600 megawatts of electricity. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
