MOVES-UAE’s Waha Capital appoints new chairman, chief executive

ABU DHABI, March 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Abu Dhabi-listed Waha Capital was elected as chairman of the company’s board, Waha said on Monday.

Salem Rashid al Noami was appointed as chairman while Michael Raynes takes over as chief executive officer, Waha said in a statement.

Al Noami, who has served as chief executive since 2009, succeeds Hussain Jasim al Nowais as chairman.

Raynes has held various leadership positions at Waha over the last decade, the statement said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)