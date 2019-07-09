Financials
July 9, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ACWA Power, Mubadala seal deal with UAE utility for desalination plant

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, July 9 (Reuters) - Federal Electricity & Water Authority (FEWA), and a consortium of ACWA Power and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Co, have sealed a water purchase agreement for a desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain, one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates.

FEWA will hold a 20% stake while ACWA Power and Mubadala will each own 40%, a joint statement said, adding the government of Umm Al Quwain will join as a partner and own a stake at a later date in the 150 million gallons per day plant.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar

