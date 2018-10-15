FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 15, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE c.bank says new public debt law will make market more resilient, benchmark yield curve

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Monday that a new public debt law which was approved last week will create a more resilient financial market, benchmark the yield curve and provide more diversified sources of financing.

The bank’s watchdog also said the “law will mobilise additional domestic savings and attract capital inflows”, according to an emailed statement.

The UAE issued a law permitting the federal government to begin issuing sovereign debt, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Banks operating in the country will be able to buy government bonds in UAE dirhams or foreign currencies, helping them manage their liquidity and comply with global Basel III regulatory requirements for banks, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.