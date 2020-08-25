Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
August 25, 2020 / 7:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

U.S. FTC approves Arko acquisition of Empire with condition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Israel-based Arko Holdings Ltd’s acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC with conditions.

Arko, majority owner of U.S. convenience store chain GPM, and Delaware-based Empire, a wholesale fuel distributor and operator of retail fuel and convenience stores, have agreed to sell retail fuel assets in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Texas as a condition of the merger. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below