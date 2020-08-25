U.S. FTC approves Arko acquisition of Empire with condition

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Israel-based Arko Holdings Ltd’s acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC with conditions.

Arko, majority owner of U.S. convenience store chain GPM, and Delaware-based Empire, a wholesale fuel distributor and operator of retail fuel and convenience stores, have agreed to sell retail fuel assets in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Texas as a condition of the merger. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)