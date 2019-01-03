Labor and employment cases to watch in 2019

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling that public employees who do not join unions cannot be forced to pay fees to fund collective bargaining may have only been the beginning of a series of blows to public-sector unions that could continue in the coming year.

In the wake of the high court’s decision in Janus v. AFSCME, which overturned 40-year-old precedent, dozens of lawsuits have been filed by public workers seeking to recoup agency fees that they previously paid. Many similar cases were already pending, and courts will now have to decide if the Janus ruling applies retroactively, with millions of dollars at stake.

