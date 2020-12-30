Big changes in employment law expected in 2021

The coming year is likely to usher in a period of major changes for employers, as President-elect Joe Biden takes office with an agenda widely seen as favoring unions and workers.

At the same time, courts will be reviewing challenges to Trump administration labor policies and addressing other key questions for employers, as businesses attempt a return to normal amid the rollout of vaccines for COVID-19.

