IN BRIEF: Assistant principal’s resignation was voluntary: 7th Circuit

An Indiana high school superintendent did not fire an assistant principal by telling her it was “in her best interest” to resign and preparing a letter of resignation for her, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Friday.

The decision affirmed summary judgment for William Reichhart and the School Board of Manchester Community Schools in a lawsuit filed in Indiana federal court by Lisa Ulrey, who claimed she was forced out for exercising her First Amendment rights and denied her procedural due process rights as a public employee.

