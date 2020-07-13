Exide violated CBA by farming out FMLA work, 8th Circuit affirms

An arbitrator reasonably concluded that industrial battery-maker Exide Technologies could not hire a third-party administrator to handle FMLA leave requests at an Arkansas manufacturing plant without bargaining with the union, a federal appeals court held Friday. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the arbitrator’s conclusion that Exide had violated its Collective Bargaining Agreement with IBEW Local No. 700, which was represented by Brian Brooks, and James Nickels of the Nickels Law Firm.

