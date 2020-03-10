Freelancer groups will urge judge to block Calif. worker classification law

Groups representing freelance writers and photographers at a court hearing on Wednesday will urge a federal judge in Los Angeles to temporarily block part of California’s controversial new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

Lawyers from the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian group, will argue on behalf of the freelance groups that a provision of the law known as AB5 exempting freelancers only if they submit fewer than 35 pieces in a year is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

