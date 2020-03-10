Westlaw News
March 10, 2020 / 1:42 PM / a few seconds ago

Freelancer groups will urge judge to block Calif. worker classification law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Groups representing freelance writers and photographers at a court hearing on Wednesday will urge a federal judge in Los Angeles to temporarily block part of California’s controversial new law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors.

Lawyers from the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian group, will argue on behalf of the freelance groups that a provision of the law known as AB5 exempting freelancers only if they submit fewer than 35 pieces in a year is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IAPQCF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below