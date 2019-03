Robotics company ABB Inc will pay $55 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit claiming it used excessive fees charged to 401(k) plan participants to subsidize the cost of running the plan.

ABB and lawyers for the plaintiffs moved for approval of the deal in a joint filing in federal court in Missouri on Thursday. ABB did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TZTQES