Abercrombie & Fitch settles workers' clothing claims for $25 mln

Abercrombie & Fitch Co has agreed to pay $25 million to more than 250,000 employees across the country who accused the company of violating wage-and-hour laws by requiring them to purchase the clothing it sold.

The proposed settlement filed in federal court in Ohio on Friday would end a pair of consolidated lawsuits in which Abercrombie workers claimed their pay was pushed below the minimum wage under federal and state laws after they bought clothing that complied with the company’s “look policy.” The company, which denied any wrongdoing, is represented by Greenberg Traurig.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DOneGg