January 11, 2018 / 9:08 PM / in an hour

California appeals court certifies classes of janitors in wage case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A mid-level California state appeals court has certified a statewide class and several subclasses in a trio of wage-and-hour cases against janitorial services firm ABM Industries Inc saying a state judge was wrong to focus on the differences between the workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Wednesday said class certification was appropriate because the plaintiffs in three consolidated cases against ABM had identified company-wide policies that allegedly violate state labor laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qRw2oM

