Biden's pick for NLRB general counsel grilled over firing of Trump-era GC

A Republican U.S. senator on Thursday questioned Jennifer Abruzzo, the nominee for National Labor Relations Board general counsel, about her involvement in President Joe Biden’s firing of the Trump-era GC, suggesting she helped engineer the move so she could take the job.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee said Biden’s firing of former general counsel Peter Robb came at the urging of Abruzzo and other members of a White House transition team, and had undermined the NLRB’s integrity.

