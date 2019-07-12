Acosta's replacement at DOL could be friendlier to businesses

U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s resignation on Friday passed the reins of the Department of Labor to his top deputy, Patrick Pizzella, a former lobbyist and DOL official during the George W. Bush Administration, who some experts said is viewed more favorably than Acosta by the business community.

President Donald Trump named Pizzella acting secretary of labor after announcing Acosta’s resignation, which is effective July 19. Acosta is stepping down over his handling of a sex-trafficking case against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago, when he was the U.S. attorney in Miami.

