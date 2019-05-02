House Dems criticize labor secretary on budget, OT rule at hearing

Democrats on a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday told U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta that a proposed budget cut at the Department of Labor and several of its key policy initiatives suggested that he was ignoring the agency’s mission to protect workers.

Acosta told members of the House Committee on Education and Labor that he measured his agency’s successes by the amount of “time and effort” put into them and not by funding levels. But some Democrats said the cut of 10 percent, or $1.2 billion, proposed by the White House in March would hinder enforcement efforts and job-training programs.

