Lawmakers push DOJ to probe sex offender's plea deal with labor secretary

More than 30 Democrats and at least one Republican in Congress have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate claims that U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta mishandled a plea deal for a wealthy financier accused of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls when Acosta was a federal prosecutor 10 years ago.

In a letter on Thursday, 16 Democrats in the Senate asked DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to probe claims reported in a recent Miami Herald article that Acosta supposedly agreed to bury allegations against Jeffrey Epstein by other young women and kept the deal secret from Epstein’s alleged victims.

