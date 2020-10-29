10th Circuit says no adverse action required to prove ADA accommodation claims

A deeply divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday became the latest to rule that plaintiffs do not have to show that they were fired or otherwise suffered an adverse employment action to prevail on claims that an employer failed to accommodate a disability.

The en banc 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 7-6 decision, which revived a lawsuit by a former health inspector for Weld County, Colorado, said the Americans with Disabilities Act imposes an affirmative, “unvarnished” duty on employers to make reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jDwjlc