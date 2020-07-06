Westlaw News
11th Circuit won't reinstate $775k jury verdict for deaf Costco worker

Daniel Wiessner

A divided federal appeals court on Monday refused to revive a $775,000 jury award for a deaf former Costco Wholesale Corp employee, agreeing with a judge that the company had taken numerous reasonable steps to accommodate her disability.

An 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in a 2-1 decision said plaintiff Christine D’Onofrio failed to show that Costco violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by denying any specific accommodations, and faulted her for refusing to use a video-interpreting system installed by the company.

