6th Circuit says judge ignored ADA amendments in tossing nurse's bias claim

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a licensed practical nurse’s claim that the operator of a Michigan rehabilitation center forced her to quit because back pain prevented her from working more than twelve hours in a row.

A two-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal judge who granted summary judgment to Laurel Health Care Co ignored 2008 amendments to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) that expanded the scope of the law and placed too high of a bar on plaintiff Rita Morrissey to show that she had a disability under the law.

