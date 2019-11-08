ADA plaintiffs don't need expert testimony to prove disability - 10th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that workers who sue their employers for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) do not necessarily need to submit expert medical testimony to establish that they have a disability.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit against retail merchandiser Empire Marketing Strategies by former employee Jonella Tesone, who says she was fired because chronic back pain prevented her from lifting more than 15 pounds.

