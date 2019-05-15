Westlaw News
May 15, 2019 / 1:26 AM / in 2 days

BNSF says worker's ADA bias claims did not survive his death

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

BNSF Railway Co has told a federal judge in Texas that a former employee’s death means his disability discrimination lawsuit against the railroad must be dismissed, and his widow cannot take over the case.

In a motion filed in Houston federal court on Monday, BNSF argued that claims by the worker, Michael Nall, under the Americans with Disabilities Act are a type of personal-injury claim, which do not survive a plaintiff’s death under Texas law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2W1eG7g

