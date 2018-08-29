FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BNSF violated ADA by requiring job applicant to pay for MRI -9th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that BNSF Railway Co illegally discriminated against a job applicant by requiring him to pay for a medical test and pulling a job offer when he refused.

But a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a nationwide injunction barring BNSF from requiring job applicants to pay for medical exams, saying a Seattle judge needed to reconsider the directive.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wrZtNA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
