BNSF violated ADA by requiring job applicant to pay for MRI -9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that BNSF Railway Co illegally discriminated against a job applicant by requiring him to pay for a medical test and pulling a job offer when he refused.

But a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a nationwide injunction barring BNSF from requiring job applicants to pay for medical exams, saying a Seattle judge needed to reconsider the directive.

