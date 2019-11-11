Chamber, EEOC to duel over whether plaintiff’s job app lie nixes ADA claim

Lawyers for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will square off in a U.S. appeals court on Friday over whether a company’s discovery that a former employee lied on her job application should defeat her claim that she was fired because of a disability.

The EEOC is backing plaintiff Sunny Anthony before a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, and the Chamber’s lawyers at Morrison & Foerster will appear alongside an attorney for defense contractor Trax International Corp, which learned during discovery in the case that Anthony never possessed the college degree required for her position as a technical writer.

