EEOC wins revival of lawsuit claiming nursing home regarded worker as disabled

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a judge should not have tossed out an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming a Nashville nursing home unlawfully fired an employee with anxiety, because of evidence that her supervisors regarded her as having a disability.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while the EEOC had not shown that Carma Kean, a former laundry assistant at a home operated by West Meade Place LLP, was unable to do her job, it had offered up enough proof that her supervisors believed she was impaired by her condition to support a claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

