IN BRIEF: SCOTUS won't look at standard for proving ADA claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a chance to clarify the standard for proving disability bias claims, rejecting a petition by a former New York City employee who says he was demoted because of his hearing impairment.

The plaintiff, Richard Natofsky, had urged the court to take up his case and rule that workers who sue under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) must show only that bias played a part in an employment decision, and not that it was prime motivation.

