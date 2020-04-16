SCOTUS could weigh in on workers' burden in proving disability bias claims

A former New York City employee who claims he was demoted to a lower-paying job because of his impaired hearing is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to use his case to decide whether workers who sue for disability discrimination must prove that bias was the prime motivation behind an employment decision.

The justices on Friday will consider a December petition by Richard Natofsky, represented by a Penn State Law appellate clinic, claiming the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrongly held that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires proof of “but-for causation,” and not merely mixed motives by an employer.

