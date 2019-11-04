Westlaw News
SCOTUS won't decide if Nissan's restrictions for injured worker showed 'disability'

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case against Nissan North America Inc that questioned whether employees with work restrictions for medical reasons are automatically considered to have a disability under federal anti-discrimination law.

The court denied certiorari to Michael Booth, a former Nissan assembly worker in Tennessee, who claimed the automaker had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by denying him a transfer because of a decade-old neck injury that limited the types of work he could perform.

