The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance on Wednesday saying that employers cannot fire or refuse to hire workers who take prescription opioids, including those who are in treatment for heroin addiction.

The commission said increased opioid abuse across the country in recent years has posed unique challenges in the workplace, and the new guidance was designed to provide clarity on employers’ legal obligations.

