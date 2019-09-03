Aetna misapplied preexisting condition bar to worker's skin cancer- 1st Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a Restoration Hardware Inc employee’s skin cancer was not a preexisting condition excluded from insurance coverage, because a doctor he visited before his benefits kicked did not diagnose it.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Aetna Life Insurance Co, which administered Restoration’s employee disability plan, that John Lavery was not entitled to long-term disability benefits because he visited a physician about a skin lesion on his back several weeks before his insurance coverage started.

