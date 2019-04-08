2nd Circuit revives age-bias lawsuit against Anthropologie

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived an age discrimination lawsuit by a former Anthropologie retail store worker accusing the company of giving her undesirable jobs and ultimately firing her because she was in her 50s and decades older than her coworkers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in New York was wrong to rule that the treatment Blair Davis-Garett alleged she experienced during the year she worked at three Anthropologie stores was not severe enough to support her claims under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

