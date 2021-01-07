Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Amazon, T-Mobile settle age bias claims over targeted Facebook job ads

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc and T-Mobile US Inc have agreed to settle a proposed class action accusing them of engaging in age discrimination by targeting Facebook job advertisements at younger users, according to a court filing.

Lawyers from Gupta Wessler and Outten & Golden who represent the plaintiffs in the 2017 lawsuit filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in San Jose, California federal court on Wednesday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35mGEOe

