Amazon, T-Mobile settle age bias claims over targeted Facebook job ads

Amazon.com Inc and T-Mobile US Inc have agreed to settle a proposed class action accusing them of engaging in age discrimination by targeting Facebook job advertisements at younger users, according to a court filing.

Lawyers from Gupta Wessler and Outten & Golden who represent the plaintiffs in the 2017 lawsuit filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in San Jose, California federal court on Wednesday. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

