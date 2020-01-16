House passes bill that would make it easier to prove age bias claims

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make it easier for workers to prevail in age discrimination lawsuits by requiring them to show only that age was one factor in an employment decision, rather than the decisive one.

The House on Wednesday voted 261-155, with the support of 34 Republicans, to pass the proposal known as the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA).

